Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct

Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
A ship (top) of the Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a vessel of the Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, about 210km (130 miles) off the shore of Vietnam. (File photo: Reuters/Nguyen Minh)
18 May 2023 06:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Vietnam criticised on Thursday (May 18) the recent conduct in the South China Sea of a Chinese research ship and the Philippines coast guard, accusing its neighbours of separate actions that were violating its sovereign rights.

Tensions are currently high in contested parts of the South China Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes and a conduit for more than US$3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

Chinese and Vietnamese vessels confronted each other in recent days on multiple occasions as a Chinese research ship moved within Hanoi's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which experts said was likely a survey. Such a survey would usually be considered hostile if conducted without notification.

Asked for comment, Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told a press conference those vessels were "violating the sovereign rights and jurisdictions of Vietnam", which was taking "appropriate measures" to defend its rights.

China had said that scientific research was a normal activity in areas under Chinese jurisdiction.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory, based on what it says are old maps, including waters that lie within the EEZ of Vietnam and four other Southeast Asian countries.

The Philippines was also rebuked for placing navigational buoys in five areas of its EEZ to assert sovereignty over the hotly disputed Spratly islands, parts of which Vietnam also lays claim to.

Asked about the Philippines' move, Hang said: "Vietnam strongly opposes all acts violating Vietnam's sovereign rights."

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

South China Sea Vietnam China The Philippines

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.