Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure

HANOI: More than 17 million Vietnamese students were due to return to school on Monday (Feb 7) for the first time in about a year, the health ministry said, as authorities announced plans to start vaccinating children from as young as five against COVID-19.

The Southeast Asian country lifted many of its coronavirus curbs in October, but almost all students had been confined to taking online classes since early last year.

Most schools in the country are due to reopen by the middle of February, the health ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement at the weekend, the government said it intended to buy 21.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged between five and 12.