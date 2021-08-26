Vietnam reports 11,575 COVID-19 infections, 318 deaths

HANOI: Vietnam reported 11,575 coronavirus infections and 318 deaths on Thursday (Aug 26).
Most of the cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial province of Binh Duong, the health ministry said. Vietnam has so far recorded 392,938 cases with 9,667 deaths overall.
Source: Reuters/nh
