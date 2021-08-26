Vietnam reports 11,575 COVID-19 infections, 318 deaths

Logo
Asia

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing a protective suit labels a sample tube at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

26 Aug 2021 08:27PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 08:27PM)
HANOI: Vietnam reported 11,575 coronavirus infections and 318 deaths on Thursday (Aug 26).

Most of the cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial province of Binh Duong, the health ministry said. Vietnam has so far recorded 392,938 cases with 9,667 deaths overall.

Source: Reuters/nh

