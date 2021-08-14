Logo
Asia

Vietnam reports record 9,716 new COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective hazmat suits take a COVID-19 swab sample from a woman at a military base in southern Mekong delta Dong Thap province, Vietnam on Aug 8, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Mai Nguyen)

14 Aug 2021 08:36PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 08:36PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of 9,716 infections on Saturday (Aug 14), the country's health ministry said as it battles the worst outbreak yet.

Most of the cases were detected in business hub Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring industrial provinces, the health ministry said. Vietnam has reported a total of 265,464 infections and 5,437 fatalities.

 

 

Source: Reuters/aj

