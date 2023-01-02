Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Vietnam rescuers battle to save boy from 35m hole
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam rescuers battle to save boy from 35m hole

Vietnam rescuers battle to save boy from 35m hole

The boy fell into the shaft of a hollow concrete pillar just 25cm wide, sunk as part of a new bridge in southern Dong Thap province (Photo: AFP/STR)

02 Jan 2023 05:10PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam battled Monday (Jan 2) to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35m-deep hole at a construction site two days ago.

The boy, named Thai Ly Hao Nam, fell into the shaft of a hollow concrete pillar just 25cm wide, sunk as part of a new bridge in southern Dong Thap province, apparently while looking for scrap metal, a rescuer told AFP by phone.

"We are trying our best. We cannot tell the boy's condition yet," the rescuer said, identifying himself only as Sau.

According to media reports, rescuers have tried drilling and softening the surrounding soil to try to pull the pillar up to save Nam.

Authorities "are not sure about the current condition of the boy. He has stopped interacting with the outside though oxygen had always been pumped into the" hole, the Vietnamese Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

On Monday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked federal-level rescuers to join efforts by local authorities to save the boy.

Source: AFP/jo

Related Topics

Vietnam rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.