Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko visits Vietnam to strengthen ties and boost trade

HANOI: Russia is turning to traditional ally Vietnam to shore up diplomatic ties and bolster economic opportunities as Moscow faces increasing isolation following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko concluded his two-day official visit to Hanoi on Friday (Apr 7), during which he sought to open more doors for Russian products in the Southeast Asian market.

“A key priority is to find proper legal solutions to resolve obstacles in payment between companies of the two countries,” Chernyshenko told reporters in Hanoi.

“The Russian central bank has already offered solutions, it’s possible to say the path to the Vietnam market is wide open to us,” he said.

Chernyshenko and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Hong Ha agreed on Thursday to strengthen cooperation for trade, economic and science links between the two countries.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin considers strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam as one of Russia's priorities in its foreign policies for the region,” Chernyshenko told Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ha.

Vietnam and Russia signed two agreements during Chernyshenko’s visit.

The first would establish a Russian artificial intelligence centre in Hanoi, with an ambition to make it a hub for the Southeast Asia region. The other agreement strengthens cooperation between the two countries’ academies of social sciences.

CLOSE ALLIES

The meeting in Hanoi is a first between the two countries’ inter-governmental committee on bilateral ties since the start of the war in Ukraine, and comes amid international sanctions imposed on Russia and on Mr Chernyshenko himself.

Vietnam is among Russia’s closest allies in the world.

While Hanoi has emphasised dialogues and peaceful measures to resolve differences, its leaders said the nation has taken a neutral stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

The country has abstained multiple times from United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian invasion.

“Our relationship has been through so many challenges, and is filled with loyalty and gratitude. Vietnam will never ever forget the support of the Russian people,” Deputy Prime Minister Ha told Chernyshenko during their bilateral meeting.

He also highlighted the assistance that Russia and the former Soviet Union have given for over seven decades, especially when Vietnam was fighting its wars.