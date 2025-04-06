Vietnam seeks US tariff delay as economic growth slows in first quarter

HANOI: Vietnam has asked for a last-minute delay to colossal tariffs imposed by Washington as government figures showed on Sunday (Apr 6) that its economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing powerhouse counted the United States as its biggest export market in the first three months of the year but its key customer has now hit it with a thumping 46 per cent tariff.

The move is part of a furious new global trade blitz announced on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump that has sent markets around the world into a tailspin.

However, top leader To Lam has asked Trump for a delay of at least 45 days to the new 46 per cent tariff, according to a copy of a formal letter seen by AFP.

In the letter, Lam said he had appointed Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc to serve as the primary contact with the US side on the issue, "with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible".

He also said he hoped to meet Trump in Washington at the end of May to finalise the matter.

Trump said on Friday he had had "a very productive" call with Lam, who he said wanted to make a deal on tariffs.

Gross domestic product in Vietnam during the first quarter grew 6.93 per cent year-on-year, down slightly from the 7.55 per cent expansion in the final quarter of last year, Vietnam's General Statistics Office said Sunday.

Despite the challenge presented by US levies, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said a target of "at least 8 per cent" growth this year remains unchanged, the government's official news portal said.

To achieve its goal, Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has determined that the economy will need to grow between 8.2 per cent and 8.4 per cent in the remaining quarters, the government said.