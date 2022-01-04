Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Vietnam seeks US$15.3 billion stimulus package to prop up pandemic-hit economy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam seeks US$15.3 billion stimulus package to prop up pandemic-hit economy

Vietnam seeks US$15.3 billion stimulus package to prop up pandemic-hit economy

Labourers wear protective masks as they work at a private Ngoc Nu factory which makes blankets, pillows and mattresses for the local market in Hanoi, Vietnam on Jun 1, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kham)

04 Jan 2022 08:24PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 09:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Vietnam plans to spend 347 trillion dong (US$15.25 billion) for the 2022-2023 period to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic and assist businesses hurt by tough curbs, the country's planning ministry said on Tuesday (Jan 4).

The latest stimulus package, which is well below the proposal of 800 trillion dong submitted in November, includes measures to reduce bank loan interest rates by about 1 percentage point and delay loan payments for businesses.

According to the plan, Vietnam's central bank, which has plan to sell US$3 billion of government bonds domestically, should stand ready to intervene in the market and stabilise foreign exchange rates if necessary.

Vietnam's economy grew 2.58 per cent in 2021, slipping from a 2.91 per cent expansion the year before, official data showed. The government is targeting GDP growth of 6.0per cent-6.5per cent for 2022.

The plan also includes 64 trillion dong tax reduction and 110 trillion dong in assistance for businesses.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us