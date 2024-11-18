Vietnam counts on young talent pool to attract semiconductor giants

HANOI: Vietnam may be trailing behind some of its regional neighbours like Malaysia in developing its semiconductor industry, but the Southeast Asian nation has been drawing its fair share of attention from industry players.

Prominent semiconductor chip designers such as Intel and Amkor have set up shop there, drawn to its young population and potential talent pool.

The government has seized on its comparative edge to introduce reforms and incentives to attract semiconductor giants.

It has bold visions to develop a full-scale ecosystem over the next 25 years, aiming to train at least 10,000 engineers every year.

“We have abundant sources of talent, and we are very ready to join the supply chain,” said Dr Chu Duc Trinh, rector of the University of Engineering and Technology at Vietnam National University in Hanoi.

“We have … a very rare opportunity, as the supply chain of the semiconductor industry undergoes great shifts. This is, I think, an opportunity that will never ever come again.”