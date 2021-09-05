Vietnam sets Sep 15 deadline to vaccinate adults in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

HANOI: Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, and capital Hanoi must vaccinate all of their adult residents with at least one shot by Sep 15, the ministry of health said on Sunday (Sep 5).

Vietnam has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the region, with only 3.3 per cent of the country's 98 million people fully vaccinated with two shots, and 15.4 per cent with one shot.

The country is battling a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 520,000 people and killed 13,000, the vast majority in the past few months.

Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub, accounts for half of the infections and 80 per cent of the fatalities.