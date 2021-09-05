Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Vietnam sets Sep 15 deadline to vaccinate adults in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam sets Sep 15 deadline to vaccinate adults in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam sets Sep 15 deadline to vaccinate adults in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

A woman pushing empty styrofoam boxes used to create an improvised barricade to restrict residents' movements outside a wholesale market in Hanoi, on Aug 30, 2021. (Photo: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

05 Sep 2021 10:16PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 10:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, and capital Hanoi must vaccinate all of their adult residents with at least one shot by Sep 15, the ministry of health said on Sunday (Sep 5).

Vietnam has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the region, with only 3.3 per cent of the country's 98 million people fully vaccinated with two shots, and 15.4 per cent with one shot.

The country is battling a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 520,000 people and killed 13,000, the vast majority in the past few months.

Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub, accounts for half of the infections and 80 per cent of the fatalities.

Related:

The cities must "mobilise all capable forces including private medical facilities, to vaccinate people at full capacity", the ministry said in an emergency dispatch.

Government data showed 88 per cent of Ho Chi Minh City's adult population of 6.97 million have been inoculated with at least one shot. The rate is 53 per cent for Hanoi's adult population of 5.75 million.

The ministry also set the Sep 15 deadline for the southern industrial provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An to vaccinate all of their adult populations.

It said Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Long An have been allocated enough vaccine doses for the vaccination drive.

Vietnam could be facing a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and cannot rely on lockdown and quarantine measures indefinitely, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said last week.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus Vietnam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us