Vietnam targets phased resumption of international flights from January

HANOI: Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said on Friday (Nov 5), eyeing a full resumption by July.

Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector, which accounts for about 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam fell to 3.8 million last year down from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was US$31 billion, equivalent to 12 per cent of GDP.

The resumption plan will be over four phases, the first possibly this quarter, focusing mostly on repatriating Vietnamese stranded by the pandemic and international tourists on government-approved trips to specific destinations.