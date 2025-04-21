Vietnam tycoon awaits appeal verdict in US$17.7 billion money-laundering case

HANOI: A Vietnamese property tycoon who was jailed for life for laundering more than US$17 billion will learn on Monday (Apr 21) whether her appeal against the verdict has been successful after she claimed what happened was "an accident".

Property developer Truong My Lan has already lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case in which she was found guilty in April last year of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and fraud amounting to US$27 billion.

The appeal court ruled there was no basis to reduce her sentence, but said that she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three quarters of the stolen assets.

Now she awaits the verdict of an appeal court in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, after she was sentenced to life in prison for three crimes during a second trial in October.

In her final words before the court last week, Lan described what happened as "an accident".

"Since being jailed, I have tried my best ... to seek the best solutions to (deal with my) projects and properties," she was quoted as saying by state media.

Authorities and Lan have been discussing in court how her assets may be used to compensate victims of her crimes.

"Please acknowledge my effort," she added.