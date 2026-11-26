HANOI: Vietnam said on Thursday (Nov 26) it was working with the United States to complete a trade deal as soon as possible, hours after the Trump administration threatened new tariffs that could hurt key export industries, from clothing and footwear and electronics.

The manufacturing hub, which runs the largest trade surplus of any US partner, faces potential rates of 35 per cent on grounds of excessive industrial capacity, exceeding those of Southeast Asian peers and second only to China's among the 14 targeted.

Shortly after the tariffs were unveiled, Vietnam's trade ministry said the two countries were working to seal a trade deal "as soon as possible", adding that it would cooperate with the US investigation on excessive capacity.

Vietnam, home to major export operations of multinationals including Samsung Electronics and Apple, has spent more than a year hammering out a trade deal with Washington.

Industry officials, who expected an agreement in December, when Vietnam leader To Lam is set to attend a G20 summit in Florida, see the new tariff threat as an inducement to reach a deal.

"I would not rule out a deal over the coming months," said Bruno Jaspaert, the head of DEEP C Industrial Zones, a network of industrial parks in northern Vietnam hosting export-oriented factories run by multinational companies.

Such a trade deal could leave Vietnam with tariffs of 20 per cent, above an existing general duty of 12.5 per cent and slightly higher than regional competitors but well below the threatened 35 per cent, US officials have said.

That would keep Vietnamese tariffs significantly below those on China, preserving its appeal to foreign investors as an alternative manufacturing base nearby.