Vietnam jails environmental activist for 3 years for tax fraud

HANOI: A Vietnamese court has sentenced an environmental activist to three years in prison on charges of tax fraud, just days after the government discussed protecting human rights with US President Joe Biden during a state visit.



Hoang Thi Minh Hong, director of an environmental advocacy group that she started in 2013 and ran until 2022, was convicted of tax evasion after a trial in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday (Sep 28) that lasted half a day, according to her lawyer Nguyen Van Tu.



"Hong pleaded guilty, and therefore the trial ended quickly," Tu told Reuters by telephone.



Hong was accused of dodging tax payments worth 6.7 billion dong (US$274,488) during the 2012 to 2022 period, Thanh Nien newspaper cited the indictment as saying.



She was also made to pay a cash fine of 100 million dong, her lawyer said, adding that she has 15 days to make a decision to appeal the verdict.



"This conviction is a total fraud, nobody should be fooled by it," said Ben Swanton, co-director of The 88 Project charity.



"This is yet another example of the law being weaponised to persecute climate activists who are fighting to save the planet," he said, adding that climate activists tend to get harsher sentences than others who evade taxes in Vietnam.



Biden left Vietnam on Sep 11 after having upgraded diplomatic relations and sealed multiple deals with Hanoi's leaders, drawing criticism from human rights organisations who accused him of sidelining issues of human rights.



Hong in 1997 became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica, and was hailed by former President Barack Obama in 2018 for mobilising "a youth-led movement to create a greener world" and was awarded a grant from the first Obama Foundation Scholars Program at Columbia University that year.



The newspaper report said Hong expressed her remorse and asked for leniency at the trial so that she could "return and continue to contribute to the society and the country".



Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday called on the Vietnam government to drop all charges against Hong and unconditionally release her.



"The Vietnamese authorities are using the vaguely worded tax code as a weapon to punish environmental leaders whom the ruling Communist Party deems a threat to their power," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at HRW.



As of early this month, Vietnam was holding at least 159 political prisoners and was detaining 22 others pending trial, HRW said.



On Sep 15, Hanoi police detained Ngo Thi To Nhien, Executive Director of the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition, an independent think tank focused on green energy policy. The UN human rights office this week raised concerns about the arrest.