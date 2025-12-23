Vietnam's next leadership taking shape as January congress nears

HANOI: Senior officials of Vietnam's ruling Communist ⁠Party concluded a two-day plenum in Hanoi on Tuesday (Dec 23), finalising decisions on candidates for the country's next top leadership, party chief To Lam said, but no names were released.

Lam is viewed as the leading contender to keep the country's most powerful post, but in line with standard practices in the secretive country, announcements are expected only at the five-yearly party congress scheduled for Jan 19-25.

Lam said delegates "voted with a high level of support" for nominees to key positions, ‍according to his closing speech published on ⁠the ‍party's website.

He added that officials agreed to continue public administration reforms and accelerate infrastructure expansion - policies he championed during his initial, brief term as party chief.

The announcement, alongside speculation about Lam's confirmation, propelled Vietnam's stock market close ⁠to a new high on Tuesday morning, as investors cheered political stability.

LAM SEEKS NEW TERM

Since succeeding the late Nguyen Phu Trong in July 2024 after heading ‍for years the powerful security ministry, Lam has led sweeping administrative and economic changes that have drawn both strong support and criticism. While outcomes remain uncertain, the rapid pace has underscored his assertive style, and signalled to internal rivals and foreign investors that he intended to push ahead with an ambitious agenda.

His reappointment was taken for granted at the start of this year, with many officials speculating he may also try to merge his post with the state presidency, following in the footsteps of China's Xi Jinping.

However, lacklustre results from trade talks with the United States, ‌which imposed 20 per cent tariffs on Vietnam in August despite multiple earlier concessions from Hanoi, may have tempered that ambition - for now.