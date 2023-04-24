Violence continues in Myanmar two years into military coup, Five-Point Consensus at deadlock

Recent violence in Myanmar has shown the military’s lack of interest in sticking to the peace plan.

ROADMAP NEEDED

The plan was adopted after ASEAN leaders called for a special meeting with army chief Min Aung Hlaing.

They agreed on an immediate cessation of violence, and permission for ASEAN to send humanitarian aid to the country.

There was also a promise to hold constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, and allow a special envoy to visit Myanmar and facilitate the mediation.

Dr Lina Alexandra, coordinator of the Myanmar Initiative Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the Five-Point Consensus needs “a roadmap”.

"There should be a follow-up immediately after that,” she said. “If that had been the case, I think the situation would be a rather different one than what we're seeing now, because ASEAN has a clear roadmap."