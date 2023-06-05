Violence in Myanmar expected to worsen as civilians given right to bear arms

The latest changes to the gun laws last month came as the army faces growing pressure to stamp out opposition in multiple battlegrounds.

Observers said the move is targeted at boosting the firepower of supporters of the junta, who fear being attacked.

SIGN OF DESPERATION

Experts said the new gun laws are a sign that the junta is under pressure to hold on to power.

Mr Aaron Connelly, senior fellow of Southeast Asian Politics and Foreign Policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the military has never had to fight on multiple fronts.

“These new gun laws appear to be an effort to create a legal mechanism to arm people who are supportive of the junta, in order to defend areas which they have taken back from the PDF (People's Defence Force) or local defence forces,” he told CNA.