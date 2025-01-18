Vivian Balakrishnan to attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Langkawi from Jan 18 to Jan 19.

Dr Balakrishnan is attending at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Jan 18).

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat is the first high-level meeting hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The retreat is held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre.