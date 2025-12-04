Russia's Putin in India for defence, trade talks

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday (Dec 4) for a two-day visit aimed at deepening defence ties, as New Delhi faces heavy United States pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to welcome the Russian leader in person, greeting him on the red carpet with a hug, before riding together in the same car.

Putin, on his first visit to India since the Ukraine war, is accompanied by his Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, with possible deals on fighter jets and air defence systems expected to be discussed.

In an interview with India Today, Putin said he was "very happy" to be meeting "my friend" Modi.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The range of our cooperation with India is huge," he said in remarks translated by the broadcaster, citing ship and aircraft manufacturing, nuclear energy and space exploration.