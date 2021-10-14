Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain's La Palma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain's La Palma

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain's La Palma

FILE PHOTO: Lava flows down behind houses in Los Llanos as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

14 Oct 2021 05:21PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LA PALMA: More people were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday (Oct 13) evening as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma threatened to engulf another neighbourhood.

With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its fourth week, authorities expected the lava flow to advance to the northwest, beyond the boundary of the evacuated area.

Most people in the area had already gone, so only between 10 and 15 people left their home on Wednesday, emergency services told Reuters.

Red hot lava from the eruption has laid waste to nearly 600 hectares in total, destroying about 1,500 houses and other buildings, including a cement plant that gave off toxic fumes earlier in the week, as well as devouring banana and avocado plantations, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the island, the Spanish National Geographic Institute said. Since before the eruption, tremors were registered constantly in La Palma.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated on the island of 83,000 people.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us