Volunteer rescuers step in to save Shanghai's locked-down pets

SHANGHAI: With quarantine looming after a positive COVID-19 test, Shanghai resident Sarah Wang said her first worry was who would look after her cat.

China's pursuit of "zero-COVID" means anyone who catches the virus is sent to central facilities, sometimes for weeks, leaving their pets at the mercy of local authorities.

Aside from fears the animals will be unfed or abandoned, a video showing a health worker in Shanghai bludgeoning a corgi dog to death this month caused uproar among residents - with some taking matters into their own hands.

The clip created "pure panic", said Erin Leigh, the main organiser of an emergency rescue service that has been formed to help pets who could otherwise become casualties of the hardline virus approach.

In the last few weeks, Leigh, 33, has expanded her group from a pet-sitting firm to a network of thousands of unpaid volunteers.

The group has found Wang's fortunate feline a temporary home with a sitter across town.

The relieved financial worker told AFP her cat "wouldn't have survived my apartment being disinfected".

"Her conditions would have been pretty bleak without anyone coming to feed her," the 28-year-old said.

"For some pets in the city, it comes down to life or death," said Leigh, adding that owners felt "helpless".

Across China, local governments' urgency to stamp out every virus case has pushed animal well-being down the list of authorities' priorities.

In January, Hong Kong culled around 2,000 hamsters after one tested positive for Covid-19, and at least three cats and a dog were among animals killed by health workers in the mainland last year.

After the recent video of the corgi killing, Leigh said she has been inundated with pleas from owners "desperate to get their animals saved".

"People are like, 'Get my dog to safety. I don't even want it in my house.'"