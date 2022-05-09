Vote counting under way as polls close in Philippine elections

MANILA: Vote counting was under way in the Philippine elections on Monday (May 9) as polling stations closed, with Ferdinand Marcos Jr the favourite to win the presidential race.

Polling stations officially closed at 7pm, but voters within 30m of precincts would still be allowed to cast their ballot, election officials said.

Millions of Filipinos thronged polling stations on Monday, with prospects high of a once-unthinkable return to power for the Marcos family, 36 years after strongman Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a "people power" uprising.

From before dawn, mask-clad voters formed long queues to cast their ballots in 70,000 polling stations across the archipelago.

Ten candidates are vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines' fragile democracy.

But only Marcos Jr and his rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, have a credible chance of winning.

Around 18,000 posts - from the vice presidency, seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives to mayors, governors and councillors - are also up for grabs.