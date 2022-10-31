Pakatan Harapan calls for setting up of voting centre at Malaysia's high commission in Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s Johor chapter has urged the Election Commission (EC) to set up a voting centre at Malaysia’s High Commission in Singapore to ease the voting process for Malaysians based in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued on Sunday (Oct 30), which was reported by Malaysian media, Johor’s PH chairman Salahuddin Ayub said that there are close to 200,000 voters living or working in Singapore. He added that the EC should take immediate measures to make it easier for them to cast their votes in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

"Johor Pakatan urges the EC to open up a voting centre at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore's office to make it easier for them to vote for GE15," the Star quoted Mr Salahuddin as saying in the PH’s statement.

"We (also) urge the Customs Department and Immigration Department to ensure all manpower at the Johor-Singapore border is sufficient to ensure and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic when voters return to cast their votes on Nov 19," added Mr Salahuddin, who also announced that he will be contesting in the Pulai constituency in Johor.

The Johor PH leaders said that they support the king’s call for Malaysians residing in Singapore to fulfil their responsibilities by voting on Nov 19.

During a state visit to Singapore last week, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reminded Malaysians residing in Singapore to cast their ballots for the national polls.

"I would like to remind everyone to fulfil their responsibility to vote in the upcoming election – even though you reside a little far away, you must still carry out your duty as a voter," Bernama quoted the king as saying during a dinner ceremony with Malaysians last Thursday.