New Chinese antiviral pill yields promising results in recent trials amid China's COVID-19 surge
Clinical trial results published by The New England Journal of Medicine show that VV116 was just as effective as Paxlovid at curbing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults at risk of the disease worsening.
A new Chinese antiviral pill for COVID-19 could prove to be an effective alternative to the COVID-19 oral drug Paxlovid.
Clinical trial results published by The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday (Dec 28) show that VV116 was just as effective as Paxlovid at curbing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults at risk of the disease worsening.
The Phase 3 trials held in China, involving 822 participants, revealed that newly diagnosed patients who took VV116 recovered after a median of four days, while those who took Paxlovid recovered after a median of five days.
The study also concluded that the participants who took VV116 until their clinical recovery from COVID-19 had fewer side effects.
However, the effectiveness of the new drug for clinical recovery, symptom resolution, and prevention of COVID-19 remains unknown, compared to Paxlovid. The safety profiles of VV116 have also not been fully assessed.
The study results come amid a surge of infections across China after Beijing announced the easing of its zero-COVID policy.
Chinese hospitals are under intense pressure as more Chinese citizens are infected with COVID-19, with the country experiencing a shortage in COVID-specific medicine.
Paxlovid is in short supply across China and Pfizer said on Dec 13 it is working to improve the supply to "ensure adequate access to the drug as cases rise in the country".