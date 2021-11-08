Astronaut becomes first Chinese woman to spacewalk

BEIJING: Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman to walk in space, authorities said on Monday (Nov 8), as her team completed a six-hour stint outside the Tiangong space station as part of its ongoing construction.

Tiangong - meaning "heavenly palace" - is the latest achievement in China's drive to become a major space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the moon.

Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be operational by 2022.

Wang and her colleague Zhai Zhigang stepped out of the module on Sunday night - waving to the camera while tethered to the outside of the station - and installed a suspension device and transfer connectors.