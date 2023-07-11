Wang Yi to represent China at ASEAN meet, deepening mystery over foreign minister's whereabouts

JAKARTA: China's foreign minister Qin Gang will not attend a diplomatic gathering in Indonesia as expected this week, sources familiar with the matter said, extending an unexplained public absence that has lasted for more than two weeks.

Three sources familiar with matter, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media, said top diplomat Wang Yi would represent China at the meetings in Jakarta instead.

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are scheduled to meet on Thursday (Jul 13), before Friday's East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

Qin, 57, took over from Wang as foreign minister in December and was last seen in public on Jun 25 in Beijing after meeting officials from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a query about Qin's whereabouts.