Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday (Mar 21) that there needs to be an "immediate cessation" of what he described as US-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post.

Pezeshkian spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against Iran.