Warming seas bring Indonesia's fishermen deadly storms, empty nets

KARANGGENENG, Indonesia: Susanto looked at his catch after four hours of fishing – only four mullet – and shook his head in dismay.

Usually on an August afternoon he would be on a fishing boat off the Indonesian coast, catching mullet, skipjack tuna and other fish to support his family.

But this year, fierce storms and high waves have often made it too dangerous for fishing boats to leave the shore.

Instead, he is fishing off the harbour in Karanggeneng, a village in Central Java province, using a fish trap made from a large plastic bottle and a piece of string, with flour as bait.

"The fishing is tough," said Susanto, 42, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

"If I only get four fish, it's not even enough to buy chilli or cooking oil," he said, adding that, in a good season, his daily catch is four times that much and earns him a healthy 25,000 rupiah (US$1.63) per kg at the market.

But good seasons are becoming a rarity for Indonesia's fishing communities.

Rough seas driven by strong winds, which scientists link to rising global temperatures, are increasingly common and treacherous, while warming waters are killing fish or causing them to migrate to cooler areas.

"In the end, fishermen will go further out to sea to cover the loss," predicted Parid Ridwanuddin, campaign manager at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI), an independent nonprofit.

"It is full of risks because the sea weather is often extreme. Many fishermen will become victims."