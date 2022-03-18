Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

White House discussing new dates for summit with Southeast Asian leaders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

White House discussing new dates for summit with Southeast Asian leaders

White House discussing new dates for summit with Southeast Asian leaders

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

18 Mar 2022 08:42AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 08:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday (Mar 17) it is discussing new dates for a Washington summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations after ASEAN chair Cambodia said it had been postponed because not all leaders could attend later this month.

The White House announced last month that US President Joe Biden would play host to a special summit with ASEAN on Mar 28 and 29.

Asked about the Cambodian foreign minister's announcement of a postponement earlier this month, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said Biden looked forward to welcoming the ASEAN leaders to Washington.

"To ensure invited ASEAN leaders can all participate, we are working closely with ASEAN partners to identify appropriate dates for this meeting," the spokesperson added.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said the meeting had been postponed because some ASEAN leaders could not attend on the proposed dates.

The summit is seen as part of US efforts to step up engagement with a region Washington sees as critical to its efforts to push back against China's growing power. It had been expected earlier in the year, but was delayed by COVID-19 concerns.

The White House has described the summit as "a top priority" and said it would commemorate 45 years of US-ASEAN relations.

It has said it will follow ASEAN's lead by inviting a non-political representative from military-ruled Myanmar.

The bloc has barred the Myanmar junta from key meetings since last year over its failure to honor an agreement to end hostilities in the country that have killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 300,000.

 

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

ASEAN

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us