Worth watching: CNA Correspondent explores what makes Asia tick after dark and before dawn

It’s late at night and a woman’s cries are echoing across a room.

She is heavily pregnant and her water bag has broken.

At her side, emergency first responders from Thailand’s Ruamkatanyu Foundation get into action, while she lies on her side on a thin mattress on the floor.

“My assessment was that if we transported her in our pick-up truck, we would not arrive at the hospital in time, and the baby would come out too early,” said Anuwat Nuchpapai, a volunteer at the foundation.

“That wouldn’t be good for both the mother and the child.”

Making snap decisions like this are all in a night’s work for volunteers at the foundation. Founded in 1959 by a son of Chinese immigrants, the organisation and similar ones like it initially transported the dead to morgues and crematoriums, earning them the nickname of Body Collectors.



Today, they still do so, but also provide emergency services and disaster relief.