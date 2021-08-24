Watch: US Vice President Kamala Harris gives policy speech in Singapore

Logo
Watch live: US Vice President Kamala Harris gives policy speech in Singapore
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore on Aug 23, 2021. (Photo: AP/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo)

24 Aug 2021 09:56AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 11:00AM)
SINGAPORE: US Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech on Tuesday (Aug 24) in Singapore, outlining US foreign policy in the region. The event was held at Gardens by the Bay.

​​​​​​On Monday, in a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ms Harris reaffirmed Washington's "commitment to (its) membership in the Indo-Pacific".

Ms Harris' address, which comes on the final day of an official three-day visit to Singapore, will be followed by a roundtable with the business community involving Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Source: CNA/ac

