Watch: US Vice President Kamala Harris gives policy speech in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech on Tuesday (Aug 24) in Singapore, outlining US foreign policy in the region. The event was held at Gardens by the Bay.
On Monday, in a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ms Harris reaffirmed Washington's "commitment to (its) membership in the Indo-Pacific".
Ms Harris' address, which comes on the final day of an official three-day visit to Singapore, will be followed by a roundtable with the business community involving Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.