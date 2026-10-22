Waze rejects data security allegations after Malaysia bans civil servants from using app
Claims that Waze collects sensitive government information or lets others exploit user data are completely false, the company says.
SINGAPORE: Navigation app Waze on Thursday (Oct 22) rejected allegations that it collects sensitive government information or allows users' personal data to be exploited, a day after Malaysia banned civil servants from using the app and urged Malaysians to uninstall it.
The company said in a statement to Reuters that claims it collected sensitive government information or allowed any entity to exploit personal data were completely false.
"Waze operates under strict privacy policies that protect user data and comply with global legal data protection standards," a company spokesperson said.
The response came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered an immediate ban on the use of Waze by civil servants, citing concerns about the security of government information and personal data.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that the ban was intended "to protect government information and users' personal data from the threat of misuse by the Israeli regime".
Anwar had said the government was looking into potential security risks arising from the use of Waze, which he said was subject to Israeli laws.
He recommended TuJu, a Malaysian navigation app developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority, as an alternative.
Launched in November 2025, Tuju has a live traffic information feature that allows users to view CCTV feeds of selected highway locations, letting them check traffic visually before or during their journeys.
Users can also check toll fares and facilities at rest stops along highways for better route planning during longer journeys.
TuJu also allows users to report road damage and infrastructure problems, while an SOS button lets users seek emergency assistance.
The app has had 700,000 downloads to date, Bernama reported.
"Version 2.0 has been launched for Android users, while its release for iOS is expected by the end of this month, pending the completion of testing on the Apple App Store,” Bernama reported Malaysian Highway Authority Operations and Maintenance director Mohd Shahrir Amin Ahmad as saying.
Bernama also reported on Thursday that TuJu experienced a technical disruption after a significant increase in users following Anwar's comments for Malaysians to switch to Tuju.
"Improvements will continue to ensure that TuJu provides a more stable, accurate and user-friendly service," the Malaysian Highway Authority was reported as saying in a statement.
Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.
National Security Council director-general Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin told the Malaysian parliament on Thursday that Waze’s new terms of use was a factor in the government’s decision to ban the app’s use by civil servants.
"The new terms of use state that the use of Waze is subject to Israeli law, which was not the case previously. As a result, any legal disputes would be subject to Israeli law, even though Malaysia does not recognise that country,” he said, as reported in Bernama.
"I want to stress that this decision is not solely about technology, but also concerns the laws governing users' data."
Raja Nushirwan added that the Malaysian government would not compromise on the country’s information sovereignty, stressing that Malaysian data cannot be subject to Israeli jurisdiction.
Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that Waze’s terms of service falling under Israeli legal jurisdiction raises concerns over movement data security and potential difficulties in seeking legal recourse.
Gobind added that the Waze ban does not apply to general members of the public using the app for personal purposes, and that civil servants were not restricted to using the TuJu app, and could continue using alternatives, including Google Maps, for official duties.
Waze was founded in Israel and uses satellite signals and information supplied by drivers to provide real-time traffic updates.
Google, which is owned by Alphabet, acquired the navigation app in 2013.