Malaysia wants to move away from Waze. Will drivers make the switch?

KUALA LUMPUR: Last week, Malaysian taxi driver Mohamed Aidil gave TuJu, the country’s homegrown highway navigation app, a try.

He had heeded a call by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for citizens not to use the popular community-driven navigation app Waze, citing data security risks and its compliance with Israeli data laws.

Less than 24 hours later, however, Aidil, 38, had uninstalled TuJu and reverted to Waze.

“Many destinations were missing while some directions seemed (to be) not making sense," Aidil said about TuJu, which was developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority.

“It just isn’t good and convenient enough to be used at the moment,” he said.

Aidil is not the only motorist finding it difficult to part ways with Waze, the app used by millions in Malaysia even amid renewed scrutiny over its ties to Israel.

E-hailing driver P. Vishovartan relies on ride-hailing app Grab’s built-in navigation map while ferrying passengers, but defaults to Waze for his personal driving, especially when he goes back to his hometown of Penang.

"Waze is the most accurate when it comes to estimated travel times and toll costs," said Vishovartan. It is also the best at finding alternative routes in the event of heavy traffic, he said.

While Vishovartan strongly condemns Israel’s military actions in Gaza and other places, he admitted it is difficult to stop using Waze at the moment because of its real-time incident and accident updates.

Waze launched in 2006 as an open-source project called FreeMap Israel and was acquired by technology giant Google for over US$1 billion in 2013. It remains operated by Waze Mobile, which is based in Tel Aviv, according to its privacy policy.

Malaysia on Oct 20 banned its civil servants from using Waze, citing concerns over sensitive government information and personal data. The directive covers both their official working hours and personal time.

“Sensitive government information and the personal data of citizens must be protected from exploitation by the Israeli regime in ways that could undermine national security and sovereignty,” said a Prime Minister’s Office statement on Oct 21.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and is a longtime advocate of the Palestinian cause.

Waze has rejected allegations that it collects sensitive government information or allows users' personal data to be exploited.