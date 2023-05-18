‘We don’t need a baby, we have a cat’: Hong Kong women say no to kids as experts ponder baby shortage

The impact of Hong Kong’s low birth rate hit home in May with the news that five primary schools faced the axe in the next academic year because of vanishing enrolment.

Teachers, alumni and parents of current pupils staged emotional appeals, signed petitions and lobbied district councillors and lawmakers hoping to save the schools.

The decision to close them was made because only 56,500 babies were born in 2017 and they start Primary One in September. The city simply has more schools than it needs.

But the number of babies born fell consecutively over the next five years from 2018 to a record low of 32,500 last year, promising worse to come not only for schools, but society itself.

Some preschools and kindergartens have already closed. After primary schools, secondary schools will be hit next, and hundreds of teachers could be made redundant.

The impact on tertiary institutions, the workforce and key sectors of the city’s economy will follow.