Weakened Typhoon Talim hits Vietnam after passing through China

HANOI: Typhoon Talim reached Vietnam on Tuesday (Jul 18) after passing through China less forcefully than feared, with no deaths reported in either country despite nearly 260,000 people relocating before the storm hit.

Talim first made landfall in southern China late Monday evening, battering the coast of Guangdong province with maximum winds of 136.8km per hour.

By Tuesday it had weakened to a tropical storm as it slowly made its way across the Vietnamese island of Bach Long Vi before moving towards the neighbouring Chinese region of Guangxi.

The storm passed by Bach Long Vi, an outlying island east of the capital Hanoi, "with maximum winds of about 60km per hour" the national weather bureau said Tuesday.

Authorities revoked an evacuation order in the northern port city of Hai Phong, a day after 30,000 people were relocated from there and the province of Quang Ninh.

"People's activities have returned to normal in the city," state newspaper Thanh Nien reported.