Weddings are big business in India, with shops cashing in on the elaborate aspirations of young couples

NEW DELHI: More businesses in India are cashing in on the grand and extravagant wedding aspirations of young couples.

Matrimony is India’s fourth largest industry, with about 10 million weddings taking place every year.

It is projected that during the peak month for weddings last year, 3.2 million ceremonies were conducted. That one month would have generated a stunning US$45 billion in revenue for the wedding industry.

This comes as a third of the country’s population is between 20 and 39 years old, an age range where most Indians get married.