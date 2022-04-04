Western diplomats ask China not to separate COVID-positive children from parents

SHANGHAI: Western diplomats have expressed concern about separating children from their parents as part of COVID-19 curbs - a situation that has arisen in Shanghai as the government tries to stamp out the spread of the virus.

The city has been separating COVID-positive children from their parents, citing epidemic prevention requirements, which has prompted a widespread public outcry.

Diplomats from more than 30 countries have written to the Chinese foreign ministry urging authorities not to take such a step.

"We request that under no circumstances should parents and children be separated," said a letter written by the French consulate in Shanghai that was addressed to the foreign affairs office of Shanghai on Mar 31.

In a separate letter to the Chinese foreign ministry dated the same day, the British embassy in Beijing said it was concerned by "recent instances when local authorities have sought to separate minors who tested positive for COVID-19 from their parents" and requested assurances that this would not happen to diplomatic staff.

The French consulate and British embassy both said they were writing the letters on behalf of other countries, including European Union states as well as others including Norway, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand after hearing about difficulties caused by Shanghai's lockdown, which the city started carrying out in two stages starting Mar 28.

Asymptomatic or mild cases should be sent to "a specialized isolation environment with staff who can communicate in English", said the French consulate letter, a copy of which Reuters has seen and verified with two sources.

Currently, asymptomatic cases are sent to centralised quarantine centres, some of which have been described as unsanitary and overcrowded.