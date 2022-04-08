What has changed in JB since the pandemic? 5 things to note before crossing the Causeway

JOHOR BAHRU: After more than two years of sparse crowds and deserted streets, many parts of Johor Bahru have stirred into life over the past week.

The atmosphere at walkways around Jalan Wong Ah Fook and malls like KSL City and City Square have become more bustling.

Since Malaysia and Singapore fully reopened land borders on Apr 1, thousands of travellers have moved across the borders.

These included fully vaccinated tourists from Singapore, who are finally able to resume short day trips across the Causeway to visit their favourite shopping and dining haunts.