What's at stake in the Philippines election?

Polls opened in the Philippines on Monday (May 9) for a new president, pitting incumbent vice president Leni Robredo against Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of a notorious dictator whose 20-year rule ended in a 1986 uprising.

Here are some of the issues at play:

HOW WOULD EACH CANDIDATE RULE?

Marcos is unlikely to rule like his authoritarian father, although strongman-style leadership could be expected.

This approach proved popular under incumbent Rodrigo Duterte, who cultivated an image as a ruthless, no-nonsense leader who got things done.

If elected, Marcos would probably use his family's influence to consolidate power through transfers, appointments and connections in the bureaucracy, judiciary and other key bodies, replacing potential obstacles with members of his extensive political network.

He could expect a more favourable congress and senate than Robredo.

A Robredo victory would bring a more liberal approach and focus on education, healthcare, poverty and gender equality, while strengthening institutions and oversight and boosting market competition.

She has pledged to improve social welfare, such as unemployment benefits and family support.

However, a Robredo presidency would probably run into turbulence. She has already been a prime target for hate and disinformation campaigns as a vice president who dared to challenge Duterte.