Explainer: Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.

Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday (Nov 22) said he would "soon" decide between Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin after neither politician was able to gain enough support to form a coalition following Saturday's elections.

It will be the third time the king has chosen a prime minister in just over two years - though it's the first time this has happened following an election.