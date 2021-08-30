Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

WHO opens air bridge to Afghanistan with medical supplies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

WHO opens air bridge to Afghanistan with medical supplies

WHO opens air bridge to Afghanistan with medical supplies

People gather around remnants of flames from cars where rockets towards Kabul's international airport were fired from but were intercepted by a missile defense system on Aug 30, 2021 in this still image taken from video provided on social media. (Image: Aamaj News Agency via Reuters)

30 Aug 2021 09:56PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 09:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: A plane carrying World Health Organization medicines and health supplies landed in Afghanistan on Monday (Aug 30), the UN health agency said, the first shipment to get in since the country came under the control of the Taliban.

"After days of non-stop work to find a solution, I am very pleased to say that we have now been able to partially replenish stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan and ensure that — for now – WHO-supported health services can continue," Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said in a statement.

The WHO had warned on Friday that medical supplies would run out within days in Afghanistan, announcing that it hoped to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif by then with the help of Pakistani authorities.

Related:

The 12.5 tonnes of supplies that arrived on Monday consist of trauma kits and emergency health kits, enough to cover the basic health needs of more than 200,000 people as well as provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients, the WHO said.

They will be delivered to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan, it added.

The plane, which was provided by the government of Pakistan, flew from Dubai to Mazar-i-Sharif airport. It was the first of three flights planned with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to fill urgent shortages in medicines and medical supplies in Afghanistan.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Health Organization

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us