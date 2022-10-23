Who's on the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee?

BEIJING: The Chinese Communist Party on Sunday (Oct 23) unveiled its new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee headed by leader Xi Jinping, representing the apex of political power in China.

Here are the men who will rule Beijing for the next five years, in order of seniority.

XI JINPING

The 69-year-old was re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to secure a third term as Chinese president at the government's annual legislative sessions next March.

Xi abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.

He has consolidated power since becoming general secretary in 2012, partly through a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign that brought down his political rivals.

This means that "elite promotions are less of a balancing act between rival factions and more of a loyalty contest within Xi's dominant faction", said Neil Thomas, senior China analyst at Eurasia Group.

LI QIANG

The former Shanghai party chief and Xi confidant was promoted to No 2 in the party hierarchy, making him likely to be named premier at next March's legislative sessions.

It would be an unusual appointment since Li, unlike most past premiers, does not have experience as a vice-premier managing central government portfolios.

The 63-year-old rising star's prospects were seemingly in doubt after he bungled a harsh two-month lockdown of Shanghai earlier this year that saw residents left with a lack of access to food and medical care.