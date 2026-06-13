Why Bangladesh chose Malaysia and China before India for PM Rahman’s debut tour

In Beijing, Rahman is expected to further infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative while also seeking fresh investment in technology, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare, according to Mohammad Shakil Bhuiyan, an assistant professor of political studies at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Bangladesh.

“Dhaka may also seek better financing terms and try to get some stalled projects back on track,” he said.

Analysts say the sequencing of visits reflects a deliberate “Bangladesh First” policy aimed at avoiding an early alignment with either India or China.

Ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained by border tensions, unresolved water-sharing disputes and a trust deficit stemming from India’s refusal to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to the neighbouring country after mass protests in 2024.

Security studies scholar Shafi Md Mostofa, an associate professor at the University of Dhaka, said the coming visits reflected the government’s effort “to project Bangladesh as an independent foreign policy actor with diversified partnerships”, but cautioned that they did not necessarily signal a deterioration in Bangladesh–India relations.

“India remains too important a neighbour for any future government to ignore,” he said.

According to Shafi, a key objective in Malaysia would be to deepen Bangladesh’s economic integration with Asean – especially as the India-Pakistan diplomatic stand-off over Kashmir has stalled any work being done through the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

He added that opportunities in AI-driven industrial development were expected to feature in discussions with Beijing.