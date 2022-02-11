Why China Is Sticking With Its ‘COVID Zero’ Strategy

Two years ago, China was being lauded by the World Health Organization for its success in beating the coronavirus. But its insistence on adhering to a so-called COVID Zero policy is leaving it increasingly isolated as other countries, most of which suffered far worse outbreaks and higher death tolls, wean themselves off harsh countermeasures and return to a semblance of pre-pandemic life.

Their populations have built up a large degree of protection through previous infections and more effective vaccines. Chinese officials have said vaccines alone aren’t enough and stringent curbs aimed at wiping out the virus are needed to avoid a health care calamity.

1. Does COVID Zero mean zero cases?

Yes, ideally anyway. Beijing’s perception of COVID-19 hasn’t changed much since the virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan: It’s a public health threat that must be eliminated at all costs, whether it’s spreading via people or animals or lurking on frozen food or mail from abroad.

To achieve this, China requires at least two weeks in quarantine for anyone arriving from other countries. Domestically, even the slightest flareup is met with a barrage of targeted testing, contact tracing and quarantines to nip it in the bud, with citywide lockdowns as a last resort.

The approach, which has become known as “dynamic clearing,” acknowledges that infections occur but aims to prevent future cases by stopping the forward transmission of the virus. But the highly infectious Delta and Omicron variants are making it more difficult for China, which saw successive flareups last year and hasn’t reported zero domestic daily cases since October.