Why India and Pakistan's stock markets are rallying after the US midterms

The rally extended into this week, with India's benchmark index Nifty 50 rising 0.84 per cent on Wednesday (Nov 11), while Pakistan's KSE-100 slipped 0.14 per cent after surging 3.13 per cent the previous day, amid easing geopolitical tensions, lower oil prices and strong remittance inflows.

For India and Pakistan, which rely heavily on imported oil, lower energy prices could help ease inflation and reduce pressure on businesses and households.

But analysts say the rallies are being driven by different factors.

In India, stronger corporate earnings and renewed foreign investor interest have helped lift markets, while Pakistan's rally has been fuelled largely by hopes of easing US-Iran tensions.

Global oil prices fell nearly 12 per cent between the US midterm elections and Nov 10, according to Reuters price data, amid hopes that easing tensions with Iran would reduce supply disruptions.

But analysts caution that lasting economic relief will depend on whether oil prices remain low and diplomatic hopes lead to concrete progress.

For now, it remains unclear whether the stock market rallies signal a broader economic recovery or merely short-lived optimism.

INDIA'S STOCK MARKET RECOVERY GOES BEYOND US ELECTIONS

Anita Gandhi, head of institutional equities at brokerage Arihant Capital Markets, said Indian stocks had been declining since September 2024 amid slowing economic growth and weakening investor confidence.

India's benchmark index Nifty 50 fell nearly 16 per cent from its September 2024 peak to March 2025, according to stock exchange data.

US tariffs, rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions subsequently added to the pressure, she said.