Why India is concerned about WhatsApp usernames - and what it could mean for other countries

BENGALURU: WhatsApp’s new username feature is designed to give users more privacy. But in India, regulators worry it could also make scams harder to spot.

Just days after the phased rollout began, India directed Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, to halt the feature's rollout in the country and explain how it plans to prevent fraud and impersonation.

The company has until Jul 9 to respond, according to local media reports.

The feature lets WhatsApp users reserve a username that will eventually allow them to connect with others without sharing their phone number. Username reservations have begun rolling out globally ahead of the feature’s wider launch later this year.

Meta told CNA it has built safeguards against fraud and impersonation, including reserving usernames for public figures, government entities and verified Meta accounts, limiting new contacts, blocking username-guessing attempts and using automated systems to detect abusive or impersonating accounts.

The move makes India the first known government to formally challenge the feature, arguing it could make existing scams more convincing.

The Indian government also sought similar explanations from Telegram and Signal about their own username systems, according to a Reuters report.

Tanveer Hasan, executive director of the Centre for Internet and Society (CIS), an Indian digital policy think tank, told CNA that the Indian government's concerns are justified because of WhatsApp's reach.

World Population Review estimates that India had about 853.8 million WhatsApp users in 2026, making India WhatsApp's largest market.



“The state is right in asking WhatsApp or any other firm to put the safety and dignity of its citizens over ease of business,” Hasan said.

Experts told CNA that India's intervention will be closely watched by technology companies, digital rights groups and policymakers across the region. They said the questions India is raising about the feature are likely to resonate beyond its borders.

INDIA’S CONCERNS

India's intervention comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in cyber fraud, much of it driven by impersonation scams.