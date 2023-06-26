What makes Modi so popular with Indians abroad?

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in projecting the country’s image as an emerging superpower has struck a chord with many in the diaspora community.

Under his leadership, they believe India is being recognised as a true global force.

Interaction with Indians and people of Indian-origin has been a key component of Mr Modi’s overseas trips since he took office in 2014.

“He has perhaps got more acceptability with the diaspora because of the fact that he has reached out to them more,” said Carnegie India associate fellow Konark Bhandari.

“He has also been at the grassroots, getting his hands dirty in campaigning as well. So that's why I would say he's a bit more popular than previous prime ministers.”