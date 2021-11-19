Why Modi made a U-turn on changing India’s farm laws

More than a year of angry and sometimes deadly street protests by India’s farmers have forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the biggest retreat of his seven years in office: The repeal of his attempt to fundamentally overhaul the way farm goods are produced and sold in the nation of almost 1.4 billion people.

New legislation would have opened up a decades-old system of state-run wholesale markets to more private sales.

But farmers and opposition politicians argued it would leave those working the land vulnerable to exploitation.

In a country where more than half the people depend on agriculture for their livelihood - and with key provincial elections approaching in early 2022 - it was a message Modi apparently decided he could no longer ignore.

WHAT’S THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM?

Farming has remained relatively untouched by the push to modernise India; its growth has consistently lagged behind the overall economy for years - often significantly. The poverty rate in rural India is about 25 per cent compared to 14 per cent in urban areas, according to World Bank data.

Many farmers rely on the most basic of technologies and own small landholdings that preclude economies of scale. And the wholesale markets they sell their produce into are often disorganised at best, dysfunctional at worst.

In some, the federal government’s buying programme does not operate, leaving private players as the only option.

WHAT WAS THE NEW APPROACH?

Parliament in 2020 passed legislation that the government said would boost farm output and income by removing many restrictions on sales.

Farmers and buyers would have been free to trade outside the physical markets designated in each state - at farm gates, private warehouses, processing plants or even on new electronic platforms.

The government said farmers would be more willing and able to invest in modern technologies and better seeds if they have an assured income or can get an advance from the buyer.

India is the world’s biggest cotton grower and ranks second in wheat, sugar and rice.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

In a televised address to the nation on Nov 19, Modi said he had failed to get his message across.

“The objective of the three farm laws was that the farmers of the country, especially small farmers, should be strengthened, they should get the right price for their produce and maximum options to sell the produce,” he said.

“Such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers’ interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts.” He said the laws would be quickly repealed.