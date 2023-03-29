Why is Myanmar's military holding an election?

Myanmar's ruling military is forging ahead with plans to hold an election, despite conflict raging across the country in the wake of a coup two years ago and major parties unable or unwilling to take part.

WHY HOLD AN ELECTION AFTER STAGING A COUP?

The army has ruled Myanmar for five of the past six decades and in the 10 years prior to the coup had transitioned to a quasi-civilian political system in which the military shared power with an elected government.

That system was created by the military to allow it to step back from direct rule while retaining an important political role with which it could protect its own interests and not be at the mercy of elected politicians.

It was a success, at least compared with the decades of authoritarian rule, sanctions and economic decay that preceded it. Myanmar's brief encounter with democracy and civilian rule saw unprecedented reform, Western investment and economic liberalisation. Much of that, however, has been unravelled by the February 2021 coup.

SO WHY DID THE MILITARY STAGE THE COUP?

The generals intervened just hours before a new parliament was due to convene, citing unaddressed irregularities in an election three months earlier that was won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Election watchdogs, however, found no significant issues.

Experts believe the coup was a self-preservation move by the military top brass. Their bitter rival, the NLD, won nearly 80 per cent of available seats in the election compared with less than 7 per cent for the military's proxy party - a win big enough to mount a serious effort to change the constitution to weaken the military's political power and make it answerable to elected governments.