Malaysia’s foreign ministry assisting 13 citizens stranded at Manila airport over vaccine certificates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is providing assistance to 13 citizens stranded at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after being refused entry into the Philippines over their vaccine records.

On Monday (Feb 14), Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah retweeted a ministry post which said that the Malaysian Embassy in Manila is on the ground to help the stranded Malaysians.

“@MalaysiaMFA (Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry) is also liaising with related agencies to facilitate this process,” he added.

The 13 Malaysians and two other foreigners were stranded since Sunday after arriving on the 8.30am flight from Kuala Lumpur, according to the Star.

The Philippine immigration had denied them entry as their digital vaccination certificates were not recognised by the Philippine authorities.